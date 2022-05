Final Steps

Day 4 of my Grand Canyon backpacking trip- February 28th. I'm at the trailhead on the rim taking a shot of Rob's final steps on this 4 day 3 night backpacking journey. What a memorable trip. Other than selecting three more shots to fill in three missing photos from trip days (Feb 26, 27, & 28th) I am finally done posting... thanks for all of your comments along the way.