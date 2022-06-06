Previous
Rays of Delight by kvphoto
Rays of Delight

The orange coneflower in its out of focus beauty.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
moni kozi ace
This series is amazing
June 6th, 2022  
