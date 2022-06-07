Sign up
Photo 1250
Mimosa Impressions
"Live life to the fullest, and focus on the positive."
--Matt Cameron
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
4
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1523
photos
163
followers
155
following
342% complete
View this month »
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
7th June 2022 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
bokeh
,
mimosa
,
out of focus
,
oof
Taffy
ace
This is a beauty! Love the soft tones and impressionist feel.
June 7th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
June 8th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Love the soft colours!
June 8th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 8th, 2022
