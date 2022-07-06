Sign up
Gayfeather Bee
This bee is really digging into the flower in our backyard pollinator garden.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
gayfeather
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot, such a gorgeous flower!
July 6th, 2022
Babs
ace
Gorgeous shot. Bees hives are being destroyed here at the moment due to varroa mites from a bee that came in on a container ship recently.
July 6th, 2022
