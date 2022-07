Butterfly Fountain

The Eastern Tiger Swallowtail was fluttering its wings like crazy as it drank nectar from the Carolina Phlox. Our homemade water fountain is in a 17 gallon galvanized wash tub behind the flower and the out of focus water in the fountain created the bokeh behind the butterfly. The out of focus red blobs are roses. We are enjoying our pollinator garden and so are the butterflies and bees.