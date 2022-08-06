Sign up
Photo 1310
Zebra Swallowtail
“Happiness is like a butterfly: The more you chase it, the more it will evade you, but if you notice the other things around you, it will gently come and sit on your shoulder.”
— Henry David Thoreau
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th July 2022 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
swallowtail”
,
“zebra
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture, I love these even though it is a bit worse for wear.
August 6th, 2022
