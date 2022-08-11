Previous
Monarch Mates by kvphoto
Photo 1315

Monarch Mates

"And then my soul saw you and it kind of went, 'Oh there you are, I've been looking for you.'"

— Iona Mink
Photo Details

Diana ace
Such astunning capture and amazing detail.
August 11th, 2022  
