Photo 1316
Monarch Mates Reprised
“When I was just a cute little caterpillar, you loved me. So I became a butterfly so you would never leave.”
— Crystal Woods
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1590
photos
162
followers
155
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th July 2022 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
mates
,
monarch
,
mating
Susan Wakely
ace
The overlapping wings reminds me of an Art Deco lantern.
August 12th, 2022
