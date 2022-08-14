Sign up
Photo 1318
Wings of Hope
"Carry your wings of hope so high in the sky that there is no room left for disappointments."
-- Heenashree Khandelwal
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1592
photos
161
followers
154
following
361% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th July 2022 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
wings
,
lantana
,
swallowtail”
,
“pipevine
Diana
ace
Always a wonderful title, fabulous shot too.
August 14th, 2022
