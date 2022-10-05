Sign up
Photo 1370
Swimming
Sugar loves to swim and on our hike yesterday she swam twice. She loves the water which is unusual for her breed… a Great Pyrenees. It is so much fun to watch her swim and be playful.
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
4
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1647
photos
162
followers
157
following
1363
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
4th October 2022 8:40am
Tags
dog
,
georgia
,
lake
,
swimming
,
allatoona
karinm
ace
Great shot. You can see how the dog enjoys the swim
October 5th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
What a beautiful photo
October 5th, 2022
Mags
ace
Oh look at that halo of light around Sugar. Like an angel in fur. =)
October 5th, 2022
Merrelyn
ace
She's creating quite a wake.
October 5th, 2022
