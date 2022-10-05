Previous
Swimming by kvphoto
Photo 1370

Swimming

Sugar loves to swim and on our hike yesterday she swam twice. She loves the water which is unusual for her breed… a Great Pyrenees. It is so much fun to watch her swim and be playful.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

KV

karinm ace
Great shot. You can see how the dog enjoys the swim
October 5th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
What a beautiful photo
October 5th, 2022  
Mags ace
Oh look at that halo of light around Sugar. Like an angel in fur. =)
October 5th, 2022  
Merrelyn ace
She's creating quite a wake.
October 5th, 2022  
