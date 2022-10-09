Previous
Autumn Reflections by kvphoto
Autumn Reflections

"I can smell autumn dancing in the breeze. The sweet chill of pumpkin, and crisp sunburnt leaves."

—Ann Drake
9th October 2022

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365.
Renee Salamon ace
I love ❤️ this, the quote is a perfect accompaniment to the abstract
October 9th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Absolutely lovely and very Impressionist in style
October 9th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Beautiful shot
October 9th, 2022  
Mags ace
How splendid!
October 9th, 2022  
