Photo 1374
Autumn Reflections
"I can smell autumn dancing in the breeze. The sweet chill of pumpkin, and crisp sunburnt leaves."
—Ann Drake
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
4
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1651
photos
162
followers
157
following
376% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
4th October 2022 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
autumn
,
lake
Renee Salamon
ace
I love ❤️ this, the quote is a perfect accompaniment to the abstract
October 9th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Absolutely lovely and very Impressionist in style
October 9th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Beautiful shot
October 9th, 2022
Mags
ace
How splendid!
October 9th, 2022
