Photo 1375
Autumn Reflections #2
"Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree."
- Emily Brontë
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
3
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365.
1653
photos
162
followers
157
following
376% complete
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
4th October 2022 8:32am
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflections
,
autumn
,
lake
Mags
ace
Lovely fall colors! Nice reflection capture.
October 11th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Neat reflection
October 11th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful softness.
October 11th, 2022
