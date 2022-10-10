Previous
Autumn Reflections #2 by kvphoto
Autumn Reflections #2

"Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree."

- Emily Brontë
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Mags ace
Lovely fall colors! Nice reflection capture.
October 11th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Neat reflection
October 11th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful softness.
October 11th, 2022  
