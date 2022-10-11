Previous
Leaves Over the Lake by kvphoto
Photo 1376

Leaves Over the Lake

“There is something incredibly nostalgic and significant about the annual cascade of autumn leaves.”

—Joe L. Wheeler
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

KV

@kvphoto
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture of the autumn colours!
October 11th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 11th, 2022  
Heather ace
Love the yellow and oranges over the green water, all with sparkling light! Fav!
October 11th, 2022  
