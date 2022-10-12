Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1377
Lakeshore
“A lake is a landscape’s most beautiful and expressive feature. It is Earth’s eye; looking into which the beholder measures the depth of his own nature.”
-Henry David Thoreau—I am over 1,000 miles away from home and a little over halfway to the Grand Canyon… excited!
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1658
photos
162
followers
157
following
377% complete
View this month »
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
Latest from all albums
1374
1
1375
2
278
1376
3
1377
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
4th October 2022 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
georgia
,
lakeshore
,
lake”
,
“allatoona
Mags
ace
A lovely and peaceful capture! Take care of yourself, KV!
October 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close