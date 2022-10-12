Previous
Lakeshore by kvphoto
Photo 1377

Lakeshore

“A lake is a landscape’s most beautiful and expressive feature. It is Earth’s eye; looking into which the beholder measures the depth of his own nature.”

-Henry David Thoreau—I am over 1,000 miles away from home and a little over halfway to the Grand Canyon… excited!
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

KV

Mags ace
A lovely and peaceful capture! Take care of yourself, KV!
October 13th, 2022  
