Photo 1378
Lakeshore Reflections
My final shot to share from my hiking trips at Red Top Mountain State Park taken before I hit the road to head to the Grand Canyon… I have one more day of driving and I should be at the Grand Canyon tomorrow afternoon. Excited!
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
0
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1660
photos
162
followers
157
following
377% complete
View this month »
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
Latest from all albums
1375
2
278
1376
3
1377
4
1378
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
4th October 2022 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
reflections
,
top
,
state
,
lakeshore
,
park”
,
“red
