Previous
Next
Fetching the Stick by kvphoto
Photo 1396

Fetching the Stick

Sugar got to swim twice on our hike on the Iron Hill Trail at
Red Top Mountain State Park. She loves the water and fetching sticks and pine cones.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
382% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
What a delightful shot of Sugar at play!!!
November 10th, 2022  
Elyse Klemchuk
It looks like she's having fun!
November 10th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
What a great shot!
November 10th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
November 10th, 2022  
Heather ace
Great action shot of Sugar! Pure happiness! Fav
November 10th, 2022  
Bill Ososki
Super action shot
November 10th, 2022  
Pam ace
Awesome shot of her having fun!
November 10th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Oh how fabulous
November 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise