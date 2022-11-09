Sign up
Photo 1396
Fetching the Stick
Sugar got to swim twice on our hike on the Iron Hill Trail at
Red Top Mountain State Park. She loves the water and fetching sticks and pine cones.
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
8
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365.
1703
photos
159
followers
157
following
382% complete
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
Views
11
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
9th November 2022 10:49am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
dog
,
action
,
stick
,
georgia
,
lake
,
playtime
,
splashing
,
splashes
,
great pyrenees
,
fetching
Mags
ace
What a delightful shot of Sugar at play!!!
November 10th, 2022
Elyse Klemchuk
It looks like she's having fun!
November 10th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
What a great shot!
November 10th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
November 10th, 2022
Heather
ace
Great action shot of Sugar! Pure happiness! Fav
November 10th, 2022
Bill Ososki
Super action shot
November 10th, 2022
Pam
ace
Awesome shot of her having fun!
November 10th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Oh how fabulous
November 10th, 2022
