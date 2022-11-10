Sign up
Photo 1397
Maple Leaves
Saw this nice branch of red and green leaves right as we got on the Iron Hill trail.
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
4
1
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
24
1393
25
1394
1395
281
1396
1397
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
9th November 2022 10:22am
red
,
green
,
leaves
,
color
,
autumn
,
maple
,
hiking
Mags
ace
Beautiful shades of red.
November 10th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Amazing colours!
November 10th, 2022
Heather
ace
A nice range of reds looking especially great against the soft dof background. Lovely! (and super on black!) Fav
November 10th, 2022
Pam
ace
I love the colors. They really pop on black!
November 10th, 2022
