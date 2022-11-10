Previous
Next
Maple Leaves by kvphoto
Photo 1397

Maple Leaves

Saw this nice branch of red and green leaves right as we got on the Iron Hill trail.
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
382% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful shades of red.
November 10th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Amazing colours!
November 10th, 2022  
Heather ace
A nice range of reds looking especially great against the soft dof background. Lovely! (and super on black!) Fav
November 10th, 2022  
Pam ace
I love the colors. They really pop on black!
November 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise