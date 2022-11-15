Neighborhood Sunrise Pano

Another drone shot taken yesterday morning. It rained over night and has been raining all day long. Looking at the sunrise pictures from yesterday brings me some color to enjoy for the day. I tried to correct the perspective some but this image is very stretched out. This is my neighborhood and the lake is across the street from my house. Can you believe the length of the two driveways to the right of the lake? One drive goes to one house while the one further from the lake goes to multiple houses... three of them I think.