Previous
Next
Neighborhood Sunrise Pano by kvphoto
Photo 1404

Neighborhood Sunrise Pano

Another drone shot taken yesterday morning. It rained over night and has been raining all day long. Looking at the sunrise pictures from yesterday brings me some color to enjoy for the day. I tried to correct the perspective some but this image is very stretched out. This is my neighborhood and the lake is across the street from my house. Can you believe the length of the two driveways to the right of the lake? One drive goes to one house while the one further from the lake goes to multiple houses... three of them I think.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
384% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise