Photo 1405
Red Leaf
Kate, Sugar & I hiked about 4 miles on the Vineyard Mountain trail today. It was chilly but enjoyable walk.
16th November 2022
2
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
16th November 2022 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
georgia
,
hike
,
hiking trail
,
vineyard mountain
JudyG
ace
Fabulous colours
November 16th, 2022
Kate
ace
Nice pop of red amidst a tad of green and Loys of brown and grey
November 16th, 2022
