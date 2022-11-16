Previous
Red Leaf by kvphoto
Photo 1405

Red Leaf

Kate, Sugar & I hiked about 4 miles on the Vineyard Mountain trail today. It was chilly but enjoyable walk.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

KV

JudyG ace
Fabulous colours
November 16th, 2022  
Kate ace
Nice pop of red amidst a tad of green and Loys of brown and grey
November 16th, 2022  
