Iced Over by kvphoto
Photo 1406

Iced Over

Leaves frozen in ice.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

KV

@kvphoto
Photo Details

Mags ace
Loving the shapes and colors.
November 18th, 2022  
Elizabeth K
That is so cool!
November 18th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely effect
November 18th, 2022  
