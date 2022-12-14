Previous
Next
Busy Bee by kvphoto
Photo 1434

Busy Bee

I’m in South Florida helping my sister pack and move… we are working hard and the moving company will pick up/deliver next week.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
They certainly are busy like yourself.
December 15th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty shot.
December 15th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Everybody getting the work done! Lovely blossoms.
December 15th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Welcome to my area!
December 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise