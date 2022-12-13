Previous
Happy Holidays by kvphoto
Photo 1433

Happy Holidays

Heartsfield International Airport was lit for the holidays as my flight to South Florida was moving into position for takeoff.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

KV

@kvphoto

Susan Wakely ace
Fun presentation.
December 15th, 2022  
Christine Sztukowski
so full of happiness
December 15th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very festive!
December 15th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
How festive!
December 15th, 2022  
