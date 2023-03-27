Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1531
Frozen Leaf
Our Japanese red maple tree has leafed out for spring and is looking rather majestic... this leaf is old and has been frozen in time and has now joined the fallen leaves in the backyard.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1844
photos
151
followers
149
following
419% complete
View this month »
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
26th March 2023 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
leaf
,
frozen leaf
Milanie
ace
I like how you can still tell its details
March 30th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Lovely color and texture.
March 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close