Previous
Next
Frozen Leaf by kvphoto
Photo 1531

Frozen Leaf

Our Japanese red maple tree has leafed out for spring and is looking rather majestic... this leaf is old and has been frozen in time and has now joined the fallen leaves in the backyard.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
419% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
I like how you can still tell its details
March 30th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Lovely color and texture.
March 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise