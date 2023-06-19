Sign up
Previous
Photo 1621
Same Flower Different Colors
"I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."
--Maya Angelou
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
0
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1936
photos
146
followers
143
following
444% complete
View this month »
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
Latest from all albums
1615
1616
1617
287
1618
1619
1620
1621
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
16th June 2023 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bloom
,
colorful
,
indian blanket
