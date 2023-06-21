Sign up
Photo 1623
Rainy Leaf
It is another rainy day here in Georgia and I was out shooting in the midst of it. In the refraction of the two raindrops you can see the side of my house and the branches on some of the plants in the flowerbed.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
2
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
1938
photos
145
followers
142
following
444% complete
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
1617
287
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
21st June 2023 1:57pm
Tags
leaf
,
macro
,
refraction
,
raindrops
Heather
ace
The world in a raindrop (or two)! Lovely! Fav
June 21st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful droplets.
June 21st, 2023
