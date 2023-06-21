Previous
Rainy Leaf by kvphoto
Photo 1623

Rainy Leaf

It is another rainy day here in Georgia and I was out shooting in the midst of it. In the refraction of the two raindrops you can see the side of my house and the branches on some of the plants in the flowerbed.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Photo Details

Heather ace
The world in a raindrop (or two)! Lovely! Fav
June 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful droplets.
June 21st, 2023  
