Photo 1646
Asian Honey Bee
"Enjoy the little things, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things."
--Robert Breault
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
13th July 2023 1:42pm
bee
macro
mint
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful
July 15th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Omg that’s perfect!
July 15th, 2023
