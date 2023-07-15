Sign up
Previous
Photo 1647
Aster
"True joy of nature is when every drop of water shines like a pearl."
--Anamika Mishra
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
1
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
1962
photos
145
followers
140
following
451% complete
1640
1641
1642
1643
1644
1645
1646
1647
Tags
water
,
bloom
,
droplets
,
aster
,
flowermacro
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful flower and quote
July 15th, 2023
