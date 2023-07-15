Previous
Aster by kvphoto
Photo 1647

Aster

"True joy of nature is when every drop of water shines like a pearl."

--Anamika Mishra
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
451% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful flower and quote
July 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise