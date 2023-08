Bark Art

"Art is contemplation. It is the pleasure of the mind which searches into nature and which there divines the spirit of which nature herself is animated."



--Auguste Rodin--We had an awesome hike at Barnum Point on Camano Island, Washington yesterday. I spotted the soft shadows of a nearby tree on the bark of a madrona tree. The COVID quarantine ended and we were able to spend a lovely evening with our niece and nephew... we will have one more evening to share before heading to Oregon tomorrow.