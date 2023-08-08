Previous
Beeline to Thistle by kvphoto
Photo 1671

Beeline to Thistle

"Dream big, stay positive, work hard, and enjoy the journey."

--Urijah Faber--posting early... we have a long drive tomorrow.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Heather ace
Lovely colours and light! And you got the zooming bee in focus! Fav Have a safe drive tomorrow!
August 7th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A lovely summer picture
August 7th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Love the clarity, textures
August 7th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great capture of the flying bee
August 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Wonderful safe drive
August 7th, 2023  
Barb ace
Excellent!
August 7th, 2023  
