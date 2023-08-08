Sign up
Previous
Photo 1671
Beeline to Thistle
"Dream big, stay positive, work hard, and enjoy the journey."
--Urijah Faber--posting early... we have a long drive tomorrow.
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
6
5
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
1986
photos
143
followers
141
following
457% complete
View this month »
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
6th August 2023 4:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
thistle
Heather
ace
Lovely colours and light! And you got the zooming bee in focus! Fav Have a safe drive tomorrow!
August 7th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A lovely summer picture
August 7th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Love the clarity, textures
August 7th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great capture of the flying bee
August 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Wonderful safe drive
August 7th, 2023
Barb
ace
Excellent!
August 7th, 2023
