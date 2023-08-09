Sign up
Previous
Photo 1672
Cannon Beach
"The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever."
--Jacques Yves Cousteau--My high school friend took us to Cannon Beach today to see the Oregon coast... so pretty. The day began and ended up sunny but on the coast it was mostly foggy and rainy.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
4
5
ace
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
rocks
fog
mist
oregon
cannon beach
Shutterbug
ace
It is beautiful and I think typical of Oregon by the sea. It is so different than what you usually post. I hope you enjoy your trip to Oregon.
August 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image
August 10th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Excellent sense of scale
August 10th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Wish you’d come a bit more South for a visit
August 10th, 2023
