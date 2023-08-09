Previous
Cannon Beach by kvphoto
Photo 1672

Cannon Beach

"The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever."

--Jacques Yves Cousteau--My high school friend took us to Cannon Beach today to see the Oregon coast... so pretty. The day began and ended up sunny but on the coast it was mostly foggy and rainy.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
458% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
It is beautiful and I think typical of Oregon by the sea. It is so different than what you usually post. I hope you enjoy your trip to Oregon.
August 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely image
August 10th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Excellent sense of scale
August 10th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Wish you’d come a bit more South for a visit
August 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise