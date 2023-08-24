Sign up
Photo 1685
Glacier Berries & Mountains
"Keep close to Nature's heart... and break clear away, once in awhile, and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean."
--John Muir
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2013
photos
142
followers
140
following
465% complete
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
1698
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th August 2023 10:59am
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
mountains
,
berries
,
glacier national park
Beverley
ace
Simply Beautiful!
How wonderful 🤩
September 14th, 2023
How wonderful 🤩