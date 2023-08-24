Previous
Glacier Berries & Mountains by kvphoto
Glacier Berries & Mountains

"Keep close to Nature's heart... and break clear away, once in awhile, and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean."

--John Muir
KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Beverley ace
Simply Beautiful!
How wonderful 🤩
September 14th, 2023  
