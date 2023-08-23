Sign up
Photo 1684
Pumpelly Pillar
"Happiness is like the mountain summit. It is sometimes hidden by clouds, but we know it is there."
--Helen Keller
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
2
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2010
photos
142
followers
140
following
464% complete
View this month »
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
23rd August 2023 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
scenic
,
lake
,
glacier national park
,
two medicine
,
pumpelli pillar
Kate
ace
I like how you framed the peak with the trees
September 13th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
September 13th, 2023
