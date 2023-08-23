Previous
Next
Pumpelly Pillar by kvphoto
Photo 1684

Pumpelly Pillar

"Happiness is like the mountain summit. It is sometimes hidden by clouds, but we know it is there."

--Helen Keller
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
464% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate ace
I like how you framed the peak with the trees
September 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
September 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise