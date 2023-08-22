Sign up
Photo 1683
Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park
"You only get one sunrise and one sunset a day, and you only get so many days on the planet. A good photographer does the math and doesn't waste either."
--Galen Rowell
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
3
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2009
photos
142
followers
140
following
464% complete
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
22nd August 2023 6:38am
sunrise
montana
lewis & clark caverns state park
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
September 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fabulous sky
September 12th, 2023
Heather
ace
Stunning clouds and light! Fav
September 12th, 2023
