Previous
Photo 1682
Badlands Sunrise
"Earth does not belong to us; we belong to earth. Take only memories, leave nothing but footprints."
--Chief Seattle--Memories of the morning we left Badlands National Park... the sky was filled with clouds and glorious light.
1st September 2023
1st Sep 23
4
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
1997
photos
142
followers
140
following
460% complete
View this month »
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
1st September 2023 7:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
badlands national park
Casablanca
ace
Utterly glorious. Should be renamed Goodlands!
September 7th, 2023
KV
ace
@casablanca
I know right... I googled the name "badlands" and this is the explanation for the badlands name... "Extreme temperatures, lack of water, and the exposed rugged terrain led to this name."
September 7th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
@kvphoto
ahh now that is logical
September 7th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful colours etching the clouds.
September 7th, 2023
