Bee Tangle by kvphoto
Photo 1687

Bee Tangle

"Art is the set of wings to carry you out of your own entanglement."

--Joseph Campbell
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Dawn ace
Lovely
September 8th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot!
September 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A popular part of the plant.
September 8th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic shot
September 8th, 2023  
