Previous
Photo 1687
Bee Tangle
"Art is the set of wings to carry you out of your own entanglement."
--Joseph Campbell
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
4
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2002
photos
142
followers
140
following
462% complete
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
7th September 2023 1:02pm
Tags
blooms
,
flowers
,
bee
,
tangle
,
bluestar
Dawn
ace
Lovely
September 8th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot!
September 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A popular part of the plant.
September 8th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic shot
September 8th, 2023
