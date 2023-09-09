Sign up
Photo 1689
Sweetgum Leaves
"O land and soil, red soil and sweet-gum tree,
So scant of grass, so profligate of pines."
--Jean Toomer--Georgia is the land of many, many sweetgum trees and pines.
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2005
photos
142
followers
140
following
463% complete
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
Tags
leaves
,
georgia
,
sweetgum
Milanie
ace
They have such interesting leaves
September 10th, 2023
