Previous
Next
Sweetgum Leaves by kvphoto
Photo 1689

Sweetgum Leaves

"O land and soil, red soil and sweet-gum tree,
So scant of grass, so profligate of pines."

--Jean Toomer--Georgia is the land of many, many sweetgum trees and pines.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
463% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
They have such interesting leaves
September 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise