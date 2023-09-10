Previous
Smile by kvphoto
Photo 1690

Smile

"Everyone smiles in the same language."

--George Carlin
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
463% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Made me smile
September 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
It’s good to smile.
September 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise