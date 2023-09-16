Previous
Among the Sunflowers by kvphoto
Photo 1704

Among the Sunflowers

"Quick as a hummingbird...she darts so eagerly, swiftly, sweetly dipping into the flowers of my heart."

--James Oppenheim
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
466% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise