Previous
Photo 1705
Flight Path
"A flash of harmless lightning, A mist of rainbow dyes, The burnished sunbeams brightening From flower to flower he flies."
--John B. Tabb--three different shots...all taken today... composite done in PS.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
4
6
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2020
photos
142
followers
140
following
467% complete
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
17th September 2023 1:27pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
hummingbird
,
sunflower
,
composite
,
bif
Heather
ace
Wow! A super capture! You have both hummingbirds in focus! (pretty tricky given how quickly they move) And so stunning with the black background, the sunlit yellow of the sunflower, and the green of the hummingbirds! Big fav!
September 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A clever composite.
September 17th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous composite!
September 17th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
This is fabulous! Well done!
September 17th, 2023
