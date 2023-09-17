Previous
Flight Path by kvphoto
Photo 1705

Flight Path

"A flash of harmless lightning, A mist of rainbow dyes, The burnished sunbeams brightening From flower to flower he flies."

--John B. Tabb--three different shots...all taken today... composite done in PS.

17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
467% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Wow! A super capture! You have both hummingbirds in focus! (pretty tricky given how quickly they move) And so stunning with the black background, the sunlit yellow of the sunflower, and the green of the hummingbirds! Big fav!
September 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A clever composite.
September 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous composite!
September 17th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
This is fabulous! Well done!
September 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise