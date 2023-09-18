Previous
Ruffled Feathers by kvphoto
Photo 1706

Ruffled Feathers

To ruffle feathers means to upset or annoy... not sure if this bird is upset or annoyed but I do know that typically I don't see the fluffy feathers underneath the wings of a hummingbird.

Thanks for your comments on my photo from yesterday called "Flight Path". I spent way too much time shooting and editing my three image composite... I literally got sucked into a black hole... I know that many of you can relate to this... and I am still trying to get through the photos from my 6 week camping trip and have to report that we leave soon for another camping trip... this one will be less than a week long trip.
Shutterbug ace
Awesome capture. I haven’t seen a hummingbird display that way. Love your capture of the beautiful color and feathers.
September 18th, 2023  
Kate ace
Another awesome hummingbird capture.
September 18th, 2023  
