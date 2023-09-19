Sign up
Previous
Photo 1707
Ready to Fly
"Dare to be brave today, and trust that when you extend your wings, you will fly."
--Mary E. DeMuth
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
17th September 2023 10:07am
Tags
hummingbird
rose
wings
Corinne C
ace
A lovely image
September 19th, 2023
