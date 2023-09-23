Ralph. Vaughn: The Power of Prayer

We stopped by this old farmhouse in Rising Fawn, Georgia this afternoon because it had huge pumpkins, gourds, and lots of interesting folk art. We met Ralph Vaughn, the artist, who told us about his ministry, his visions, and how they influenced his art. He talked about having a vision in 2019 of a “bug” that would kill a lot of people. He talked about his war on meth and drug abuse. I also learned that he grew all of the produce. He had a big bin of sweet potatoes and he told me to help myself. When I asked how much I owed him he said they were free. You can see the four sweet potatoes I picked out in the photo. I gave him a small donation for his ministry. When we got back to our campsite I found this fascinating article about him and thought I’d share it with you: