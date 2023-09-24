Previous
Flying Cacoon by kvphoto
Flying Cacoon

We stopped to watch the hang gliders flying at the Lookout Mountain Flight Park. We talked with one of the athletes who was setting up his rig. He said the flight school does a great job training the fliers... lots of "bunny hills" to get started.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Dawn ace
A nice shot
September 30th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome capture
September 30th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
September 30th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Super capture!
September 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
