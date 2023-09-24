Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1712
Flying Cacoon
We stopped to watch the hang gliders flying at the Lookout Mountain Flight Park. We talked with one of the athletes who was setting up his rig. He said the flight school does a great job training the fliers... lots of "bunny hills" to get started.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2032
photos
144
followers
140
following
470% complete
View this month »
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
24th September 2023 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
blue sky
,
extreme sports
,
hang glider
,
lookout mountain flight park
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
September 30th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome capture
September 30th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
September 30th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Super capture!
September 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close