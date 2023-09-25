Previous
Next
Autumn Leaves by kvphoto
Photo 1713

Autumn Leaves

"As long as autumn lasts, I shall not have hands, canvas and colors enough to paint the beautiful things I see."--Vincent Van Gogh
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
470% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful colours!
October 1st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely colours and light
October 1st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful.
October 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise