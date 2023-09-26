Previous
Reaching for the Light by kvphoto
Reaching for the Light

"All that is beautiful, and all that looks on beauty with eyes filled with fire, like a lover's eyes: all of this is yours; you gave it to me, sunlight! all these stars are yours; you gave them to me, skies!"

--Conrad Aiken
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
468% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
wonderful capture and colours.
September 26th, 2023  
