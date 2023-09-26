Sign up
Previous
Photo 1711
Reaching for the Light
"All that is beautiful, and all that looks on beauty with eyes filled with fire, like a lover's eyes: all of this is yours; you gave it to me, sunlight! all these stars are yours; you gave them to me, skies!"
--Conrad Aiken
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
1
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2026
photos
145
followers
141
following
468% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
26th September 2023 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunlight
,
bee
,
sunflowers
Diana
ace
wonderful capture and colours.
September 26th, 2023
