Photo 1713
Fall Flows By
"For man, autumn is a time of harvest, of gathering together. For nature, it is a time of sowing, of scattering abroad."
--Edwin Way Teale
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
1
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2029
photos
144
followers
140
following
469% complete
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th September 2023 2:01pm
Tags
water
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
flowing
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous Fall capture
September 28th, 2023
