Photo 1729
Flexible
Sugar’s 15 foot Flexi leash gives her a little more freedom than her 6 foot leather leash.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2044
photos
144
followers
140
following
Tags
dog
,
leash
,
flexible
,
oct23words
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot. I imagine the longer leash gives you more flexibility too!😀😀😀
October 9th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Nice long runs with that!
October 9th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely photo of Sugar and lead
October 9th, 2023
