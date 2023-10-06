Joyful

Sugar had a bath today at the groomers and I was very joyful to have a clean dog. She usually gets a bath once a month but this time her last bath was over two months ago… joyful says it all for me. I love her goofy expression here in the back seat of our Jeep Wrangler. We are heading out tomorrow for another camping trip and will be without cell/internet service… will post when we return home.