Joyful by kvphoto
Photo 1728

Joyful

Sugar had a bath today at the groomers and I was very joyful to have a clean dog. She usually gets a bath once a month but this time her last bath was over two months ago… joyful says it all for me. I love her goofy expression here in the back seat of our Jeep Wrangler. We are heading out tomorrow for another camping trip and will be without cell/internet service… will post when we return home.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Corinne C ace
Such a fun and sweet pic. Sugar is a good girl!
My dogs don't get so many baths. My boy just refuse to be bathed if it is not my husband or me doing it. Shoney, the hunter would need a daily bath.
October 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a great expression.
October 6th, 2023  
Barb ace
Fun capture of your fluffy, clean doggie!
October 6th, 2023  
Heather ace
Look at that fur! So nice and clean! Sugar is such a lovely dog, in all ways! Have a great camping trip! Fav
October 6th, 2023  
