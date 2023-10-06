Sugar had a bath today at the groomers and I was very joyful to have a clean dog. She usually gets a bath once a month but this time her last bath was over two months ago… joyful says it all for me. I love her goofy expression here in the back seat of our Jeep Wrangler. We are heading out tomorrow for another camping trip and will be without cell/internet service… will post when we return home.
My dogs don't get so many baths. My boy just refuse to be bathed if it is not my husband or me doing it. Shoney, the hunter would need a daily bath.