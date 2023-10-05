Previous
Expensive by kvphoto
Photo 1727

Expensive

Taxes and insurance costs keep increasing... these things are necessary but expensive.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
473% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Getting more expensive by the day.
October 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise