Previous
Decorative by kvphoto
Photo 1753

Decorative

Being alive is the special occasion… loved this storefront sign.
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
480% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a fabulous find and great words.
October 31st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great words.
October 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise